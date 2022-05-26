An extremely rare functional Apple-1 computer hand-numbered by Steve Jobs has just gone up for auction and is expected to fetch more than $450,000 at auction.

Hosted by RR Auction, the Apple-1 comes from the personal collection of Roger Wagner, from the listing:

Important operational 'Byte Shop' Apple-1 computer (also commonly known as the Apple I, or Apple Computer 1), complete with all components and accessories required for operation. This Apple-1 was one of the first to be publicly auctioned, sold in April 2002 at the Vintage Computer Festival in California. It was purchased by Roger Wagner, a personal computing pioneer who authored the first book on assembly-language programming for the Apple II. He is a longtime friend of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, who said: 'Roger Wagner didn't just read the first book on programming the Apple computer—he wrote it.'

The lot includes the original Apple-1 board, as marked by Jobs, its cassette interface, keyboard, display monitor, and replica operation manual signed by Steve Jobs.

The most impressive aspect of the lot, however, is that the Apple-1 is functional:

This Apple-1 computer was examined and restored to operational condition in April 2021 by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, and a video of it running and functioning is available online at RRAuction.com. A comprehensive, technical condition report prepared by Cohen is available to qualified bidders; he evaluates the current condition of the unit as 7.0/10. It is listed as #12 on the Apple-1 Registry. Accompanied by a full letter of authenticity from PSA/DNA for Jobs' handwriting on the board. That Jobs numbered these himself is a recent revelation in the Apple-1 world.

As such the Apple-1 is expected to fetch more than $450,000 when bidding closes on June 23.

Also for sale is a signed copy of Time magazine from March 1982, depicting Steve Jobs on the cover:

Rare magazine cover featuring Steve Jobs removed from the February 15, 1982 issue of Time, 8 x 10.5, neatly signed in the lower left in black ink, "steve jobs." The cover story, "Striking It Rich," portrays "Steven Jobs of Apple Computer" as one of "America's Risk Takers." In fine condition, with intersecting folds and a trimmed left edge. Encapsulated in a PSA/DNA authentication holder. Accompanied by the original Apple Computer mailing envelope, postmarked at Cupertino, California, on March 17, 1982.

The cover sits in a PSA/DNA case and is estimated to be worth $25,000. The lots were listed alongside a rare check signed by Steve Jobs from 1976. Bidding on all of the lots ends on June 23.