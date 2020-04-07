What you need to know
- Several Apple accessory makers are doing their bit to fight COVID-19.
- Satechi, Nomad, mophie and Twelve south have highlighted the work from home products they offer.
- They're also donating to relief efforts.
A report from 9to5Mac has revealed how Apple accessory makers are doing their bit to fight COVID-19.
The report notes:
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues we're seeing companies from all industries, including Apple accessory makers, support relief efforts from converting operations to make masks to sharing a cut of sales with non-profits. Apple itself has donated millions of masks as well as donating financial support. And as many have shifted to home offices we're seeing popular Apple accessory makers like Nomad, Satechi, mophie/ZAGG, Twelve South, and more highlight some of their most helpful work from home gear.
The report highlights Satechi's 'Work From Home' collection as featured on its website, including charging docks, hubs and more.
Nomad has a work from home collection too, featuring its Base Station Stands and universal cables.
Other companies highlighting their work from home gear includes ZAGG/mophie, Otterbox, Twelve South, and Belkin.
As the report notes, Nomad has previously announced that it would start producing medical supplies in its factories. Satechi says it also plans to donate 5% of website sales to Project C.U.R.E.
Yesterday, Tim Cook revealed that Apple had sourced over 20M masks through its supply chain and that its design, engineering, operations, and packaging teams were working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers:
...we've launched a company-wide effort bringing together product designers, engineering, operations, packaging teams, and our suppliers to design, produce, and ship face shields for health workers.
Our first shipment was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley this past week, and the feedback from doctors was very positive. These pack flat, 100 to a box. Each shield is assembled in less than two minutes and is fully adjustable. We're sourcing materials and manufacturing in the US and China.
