Apple continued to work with a Slovenian developer despite them being blacklisted by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC, according to a new Wall Street Journal report (via 9to5Mac).

According to OFAC Apple disclosed its violation of the sanctions voluntarily, although the lack of compliance reportedly shows that Apple's oversight during the period was "reckless."

So what exactly happened? A lot, as it turns out. And it all seems to have passed Apple by with the developer's apps remaining in the App Store throughout.