Apple has acquired a music startup that could bring some interesting audio features to its product lineup.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company has acquired UK-based called AI Music, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to generate dynamic soundtracks that are tailor-made for the user. According to the report, Apple acquired the company and its twenty-plus employees within the last few weeks.

Technology developed by AI Music can create soundtracks using royalty-free music and artificial intelligence, according to a copy of its now-defunct website. The idea is to generate dynamic soundtracks that change based on user interaction. A song in a video game could change to fit the mood, for instance, or music during a workout could adapt to the user's intensity. On its LinkedIn page, AI Music said its goal is to "give consumers the power to choose the music they want, seamlessly edited to fit their needs or create dynamic solutions that adapt to fit their audiences." The startup had earlier deals with advertising companies to create more engaging ads that played different music depending on the audience. Apple dramatically slowed down its acquisition spending during 2021, devoting only $33 million to deal payments over the fiscal year, according to a filing in October. That's down from $1.5 billion in 2020 and $624 million in 2019.

It's currently unclear what the technology will be used for under Apple. It could find its way into Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Garageband, Logic, and a whole host of other scenarios that called for music to dynamically change on what the user wants from it.

AI Music is the latest music-related acquisition Apple has recently made. Last year, the company acquired Primephonic, a classical music app that is anticipated to be released as a standalone music app or as a new side of Apple Music.

