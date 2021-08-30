What you need to know
- Apple has acquired classical music streaming service Primephonic.
- The company is incorporating the service into Apple Music and launching a dedicated app next year.
- Primephonic will shut down on September 7.
Today, Apple has announced that it has acquired Primephonic, a classical music-focused music streaming service. Apple says that it is bringing all of the service's music, playlists, and exclusive audio content to Apple Music over the next few months. The company says that the service will incorporate optimized browsing and search that will help classical music fans find their favorites.
Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said that the company also plans to offer a "dedicated classical experience" in the form of a new app.
"We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts. Together, we're bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we'll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world."
Thomas Steffens, Primephonic's co-founder and CEO, said that the company's goal with joining Apple Music is to "bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience."
"Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry. Artists love the Primephonic service and what we've done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners. We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience."
According to the press release, Primephonic is no longer available for new subscribers and will shut down on September 7. Apple says that it is providing 6 months of Apple Music for free to existing subscribers and that the dedicated app will launch next year.
