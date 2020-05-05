The American Film Institute's AFI Movie Club, a club that includes daily picks for films of all ages, is now available in the Apple TV app. Reported by Variety, the AFI Movie Club launched in March with Steven Spielberg selecting "The Wizard of Oz" as the first pick.

The collection will be updated daily with new picks from actors, directors, and others in the film industry. Some other notable guests who have made picks include J.J Abrams, Robert De Niro, and Natalie Portman.

Movies included in the AFI Movie Club will be available to buy, rent, or stream through a service that is also connected to the Apple TV app. Some of the titles featured so far include "Moulin Rouge", "The Sound of Music", and "Star Wars: A New Hope."

The Apple TV app is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the Apple TV of course.