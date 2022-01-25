After a number of high-profile instances of AirTags being used to stalk people and property, Apple has updated its Personal Safety User Guide to add tips related to its item tracker.

The AirTag tracker has been found attached to cars that were later stolen, as well as hidden in the property of women of late and the reports, keep on coming. Seemingly very aware of that fact, Apple has updated its Personal Safety User Guide with a section all about AirTag and how people can "stay safe."

Both AirTag and the Find My network are designed with privacy at their core. AirTag and Find My network accessories have unique Bluetooth identifiers that change frequently. To discourage unwanted tracking, Find My notifies you if an unknown AirTag or other Find My accessory is seen moving with you over time by sending you the message, "Item Detected Near You." (This feature is available on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5 or later). If you see this message on your device, an AirTag or other Find My accessory that has been separated from the person who registered it is traveling with you, and the owner might be able to see its location. It's possible that the AirTag might be attached to an item you are borrowing.

The documentation then goes on to show people how to check for AirTags using an Android device as well as explain what to do if they hear an AirTag make a sound.

While the guide isn't new, Apple has confirmed to TechCrunch that the AirTag text was added today. Despite the ongoing privacy and safety concerns, AirTags are still the best iPhone item trackers around. Perhaps they're almost too good.