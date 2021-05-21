Ps5 Controller Share Button And HomeSource: Zackery Cuevas / iMore

  • You can now buy the PS5 DualSense controller from Apple.
  • It's available through the online store at the usual price.
  • Apple recently added support for the controller to its devices.

Apple now sells the PS5 DualSense wireless controller through its online store.

From MacRumors:

Apple recently started selling the white PS5 DualSense wireless game controller through its online store, with pricing consistent with Sony at $69.95. Orders placed today are estimated to be delivered next week in the United States.

As the report notes Apple added support for the DualSense controller to iOS 14, iPadOS, tvOS, and the Mac last month, making the DualSense one of the Best game controllers for Apple TV and Apple Arcade available.

Apple added support in iOS 14.5, from that report:

Apple's upcoming iOS 14.5 update will add support for Sony's new PS5 DualSense controller alongside the Microsoft Xbox Series X controller, according to a report.

The update, which has just been made available to developers in its initial beta form, will add support for the newest gaming controllers on top of the existing support for the PS4 and Xbox One X controllers. That's according to Rene Ritchie who took to Twitter to share the details.

If you're looking to use your PS5 controller with any of your Apple devices for Apple Arcade or anything else, check out our guide on how to use a PS4 or PS5 controller with iPhone and iPad now.

