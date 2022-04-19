Thanks to services like Apple Arcade, Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud), and standalone iOS titles on the App Store, using a traditional controller with your iPhone or iPad can really make things more convenient. What's more, it only takes a few seconds to connect a PS4 or PS5 controller to your iPhone or iPad. Just note that you will not experience any haptic feedback or extra pull from the adaptive triggers when using the PS5 DualSense Controller on an iOS device, but it will still work.

How to use a PS4 or PS5 controller with iPhone and iPad

On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings. Tap Bluetooth. Tap the slider to turn Bluetooth on. You'll know it's active if the slider is green. Now turn to your PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 controller. Hold down the center PS button as well as the top-left share button until the controller flashes. Return your attention to your iPhone or iPad. Wait for the Dualsense Controller to appear under Other Devices. Tap the DualSense Controller to pair with your device.

That's all there is to it. You can now use your PlayStation Controller with many of the best iOS games as well as most Apple Arcade games, not to mention other popular standalone titles.

You can also pair your PlayStation Controller to the best Apple TV and Mac, so long as it's running tvOS 14.5 or later and macOS Big Sur 11.3 or later, respectively.

Customize your controller

If your device runs iOS 14.5 or higher, you can also customize your controller settings. To do so, follow these steps.

On your iPhone or iPad, go to your Settings. Tap General. Then tap Game Controller.

You can re-map any button you'd like and even adjust feedback settings, disable screenshots, and disable video clips.

Can I use a PlayStation controller with Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud)?