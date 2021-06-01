It's only one week until WWDC21 and Apple is gearing up by listing the live event on the Apple Events website.

In addition to streaming the event through the Apple TV app, you can also stream WWDC directly on Apple's website. If you do decide to watch it on the Apple website or through the Apple TV app, make sure you meet the compatibility requirements below. While most of everyone should be fine, it's always good to check and make sure you have what you need to tune in:

This stream is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Streaming to your TV requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) or an AirPlay 2–capable device with the latest Apple TV software. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

In addition to getting the upcoming live stream ready on the Apple Events website, Apple has also added a placeholder video to its YouTube channel. If you prefer to watch the event on YouTube, Apple has been live-streaming its events to YouTube at the same time as its website and Apple TV app for quite a few years now.

One of the things that YouTube actually has over Apple's own options is the ability to set a reminder so you will get a push notification or an email (or both) when the event goes live next Monday.

Join our worldwide developer community for WWDC21 on June 7 at 10 a.m. PDT. Set a reminder and we'll send you an update before showtime.

Just a note: the event is not showing yet on the Apple TV app. Apple normally adds a banner for the event the day before (or the day of) the event so don't panic if you don't see it yet! Be patient - it will come.

Apple is expected to announce the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS at WWDC. Rumors continue to circulate that the company could also announce redesigns of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro.

