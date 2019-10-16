According to the report, the next film on the books is an adaptation of "The Sky is Everywhere", a young adult novel about an American high school girl, who falls in love whilst grieving for her sister:

A report via The Hollywood Report claims that Apple has announced the second feature film to be produced in partnership with indie studio A24.

The Sky Is Everywhere will fall under the multiyear agreement that the tech giant inked with the New York-based A24, which was announced in Nov. 2018. Under the pact, the studio behind Moonlight will produce a slate of multiple films for Apple, beginning with the Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray father-daughter feature On the Rocks.

Apple and A24 have a multiyear agreement, and plan to produce several films for Apple TV+, the first two of which we now know are 'On the Rocks' and 'The Sky is Everywhere'. The partnership was announced in November of 2018. The news comes in the wake of a report earlier today that several Apple TV+ including 'For All Mankind' have been renewed for a second season despite the fact they haven't been released yet.

Apple TV+ is set to launch on November 1 for $4.99 a month. It will be available on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and online at tv.apple.com. Or, if you pick up one of those devices you'll get a year's subscription to Apple TV+ absolutely free, limited to one per Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.