As Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starts to wrap up and come to a close this week, Apple has just revealed 12 winners of the Apple Design Awards (ADAs). The goal of the ADAs is to recognize and promote those outstanding developers that do amazing work. The areas of focus for the ADAs should be in design, innovation, delight, impact, interaction, and even inclusivity. A few of the 2021 winners include some returning favorites like CARROT Weather, and newcomers like Pok Pok Playroom.

"This year's Apple Design Award winners have redefined what we've come to expect from a great app experience, and we congratulate them on a well-deserved win," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "The work of these developers embodies the essential role apps and games play in our everyday lives, and serve as perfect examples of our six new award categories."

ADA winners usually bring bold, creative, and distinctive ideas to life through their apps and games. These award-winning titles inspire not only other developers in the community, but even the people at Apple itself.

Here are the 12 Apple Design Award 2021 winners:

Inclusivity for Apps: Voice Dream Reader by Voice Dream LLC (United States)

Inclusivity for Games: HoloVista by Aconite (United States)

Delight and Fun for Apps: Pok Pok Playroom by Pok Pok (Belgium)

Delight and Fun for Games: Little Orpheus by The Chinese Room (United Kingdom)

Interaction for Apps: CARROT Weather by Brian Mueller, Grailr LLC (United States)

Interaction for Games: Bird Alone by George Batchelor (Canada)

Social Impact for Apps: Be My Eyes by S/I Be My Eyes (Denmark)

Social Impact for Games: Alba by ustwo games (United Kingdom)

Visuals and Graphics for Apps: Loóna by Loóna Inc (Belarus)

Visuals and Graphics for Games: Genshin Impact by miHoYo Limited (China)

Innovation for Apps: NaadSadhana by Sandeep Ranade (India)

Innovation for Games: League of Legends: Wild Rift by Riot Games (United States)

All of these apps and games are true standouts in their own way. In addition to the prestigious physical Apple Design Award that the developers are receiving, they will be getting a prize package that includes hardware to help these developers continue creating great apps and games.

If you want to experience these amazing titles for yourself, make sure to pick up your best iPhone or iPad.