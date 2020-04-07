Apple has been bringing forth a number of efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and its latest effort seems to be targeted at the music industry.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the company has sent a letter to independent record labels that it is starting a $50 million Royalty Advance Fund to help the labels and artists weather the crisis.

According to the letter, advances will be made available to labels with a direct Apple Music distribution deal that earn at least $10,000 a quarter through the service. Apple says that advances are being provided "in good faith that labels will channel funds to artists and label operations based on financial need."

Rolling Stone says that the fund should help those in the industry impacted by the pandemic. The outlet explains that "most musicians rely on live touring revenue, as do venue workers, tour managers, and many other live crew members who are now out of work."

Apple says that it will make agreements for the advances available to labels through iTunes Connect on April 10th. In order to be eligible for the offer, labels must accept the Royalty Advance agreement and be on the latest Apple Music distribution agreement before May 8th.

You can read the full letter from Apple to the labels below: