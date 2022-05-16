Apple has today announced Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery, a new option that will allow podcasters to link their hosting providers and allow them to serve content on their behalf. The feature will support both free and premium shows as well as multiple notable features.

Along with being able to upload both free and premium episodes, Apple says that podcasters will be able to enjoy the ability to release content exclusive and via early access not to mention bonus and ad-free episodes in WAV, FLAC, and MP3 formats. The files will be served by one of a handful of supported hosting providers and then ingested into the Apple Podcasts system.

Apple Podcasts Delegated Delivery will be available this fall.

When Delegated Delivery launches this fall, creators will be able to authorize a participating hosting provider to deliver free and premium episodes to Apple Podcasts on their behalf. Once authorized, creators can simply use the dashboard offered by their participating hosting provider to publish new free and premium episodes. This includes the ability to schedule the release of exclusive, early access, bonus, and ad-free content using WAV, FLAC, and MP3 files.

The compatible podcast hosts are:

Acast

ART19

Blubrry

Buzzsprout

Libsyn

Omny Studio

RSS.com

Creators who want to learn more about the ins and outs of Delegated Delivery or have questions, a new FAQ has been shared and can be read on the Apple Podcasts website.

Today's news comes alongside an announcement that podcasters can now offer annual subscription options, too.