The new feature will work wherever Apple Pay is accepted, letting users split Apple Pay payments across four payments over a period of six weeks with zero interest or fees.

Apple has just announced a brand new Apple Pay Later feature for Apple Pay, that will let users pay for goods in installments.

The company also announced new Apple Pay Order tracking, which will let you see the progress of an order including shipping right within Apple Pay. These new updates are part of Apple's iOS 16 software that was announced today, which also includes major lock screen updates and more to devices like Apple's best iPhones including iPhone 13. From that report:

This year Apple has improved the iPhone lock screen to give users access to the information they need without unlocking their devices completely. Personalization is a big addition here, with a reimagined interface offering one of the biggest changes in some time. Now, people can choose the font and color of things like the clock and more. During today's announcement, Apple SVP Craig Federighi showed off the customization options at hand which included widgets, offering access to information that was previously hidden away on Home screens. Apple says it will also recommend photos that can be used on your locks screen with multiple configurations available at a time — no starting over when you want to change things.

Other improvements include Focus Mode changes, and updates to Maps, as well as new lock screen widgets, SharePlay improvements, and better support for Digital Keys sharing.