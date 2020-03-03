Apple has announced that it will release a new International Women's Day collection of content for the Apple TV app, as part of its month-long celebration of International Women's Day 2020.

In a press release Apple stated:

Starting today, customers can explore the Apple TV app's International Women's Day collection from women who are changing the narrative through storytelling across the movie and TV landscape. Curated collections include Bold New Voices, Women Directing Women, Rebellious Icons and Recent Watershed Moments in TV — all sourced from the Apple TV app's robust video offering of Apple TV+ original series and movies, hit new movies to buy or rent, popular streaming apps and premium Apple TV channels. And for a limited time, the Apple TV app is offering extended free trials from Starz, BritBox, History Vault and Lifetime Movie Club channels, featuring inspirational and compelling female-empowered shows and movies. The International Women's Day collection on the Apple TV app can be found at www.apple.co/IWD2020.

Now, unfortunately, there seems to be a problem with the content just now, as the link to the page doesn't lead anywhere, and correcting the domain to '.com' doesn't fix the issue. However once up and running, you'll be able to see a collection of different movies and TVs from a variety of sources including Apple TV+, the iTunes store, and streaming apps, as well as premium TV channels.

Apple had previously announced a series of Today at Apple workshops that would take place throughout March.

Apple has also confirmed that the App Store will celebrate women who develop apps and games, offering a new App of the Day and Game of the Day highlighting work by female developers, designers, and entrepreneurs.

It also plans to release a new curated collection on Apple Podcasts called "Changing the Narrative". Finally, there will also be an Apple Watch activity challenge held on March 8.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.