What you need to know
- "Home Before Dark" is based on a true story.
- The show will land on Apple TV+ on April 3.
- It's already been renewed for season two.
Apple has announced a new drama series will arrive on Apple TV+ on April 3. "Home Before Dark" is based on true events surrounding young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak.
The show will include a first season made up of 10 one-hour episodes while Apple has confirmed that it has already signed up for a second season.
The dramatic mystery series, inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.
The cast includes Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, and Kylie Rogers while Dana Fox and Dara Resnik are listed as showrunners and executive producers.
Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month with buyers of Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac hardware also receiving a free year of access.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tim Cook and Apple commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and both Apple and its CEO are commemorating.
On Apple and the FBI regarding privacy, from San Bernardino to Pensacola
We compare two of the most high-profile Apple news stories in recent memory.
Apple and Google accused of using market dominance to cripple competition
Sonos, Tile, Basecamp and PopSockets have all testified to a House antitrust committee, stating that big tech firms like Amazon, Apple and Google used their market dominance and bullying business tactics to crush competition.
Your iPhone 7 still rocks and these cases do too!
The iPhone 7 ain't cheap and a case is a great investment, helping keep your phone as pristine as can be until it comes time for that next new iPhone!