Home Before DarkSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • "Home Before Dark" is based on a true story.
  • The show will land on Apple TV+ on April 3.
  • It's already been renewed for season two.

Apple has announced a new drama series will arrive on Apple TV+ on April 3. "Home Before Dark" is based on true events surrounding young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak.

The show will include a first season made up of 10 one-hour episodes while Apple has confirmed that it has already signed up for a second season.

The dramatic mystery series, inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

Home Before DarkSource: Apple TV+

The cast includes Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, and Kylie Rogers while Dana Fox and Dara Resnik are listed as showrunners and executive producers.

Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month with buyers of Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac hardware also receiving a free year of access.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.