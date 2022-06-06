Apple has today announced the next generation of its Apple silicon, with the M2 chip announce during today's WWDC22 event.

The new second-generation hardware comes built on a 5nm manufacturing process and features 20 billion transistors. Apple says we can expect up to 100GB/s of bandwidth which is 50% more than the current M1 chip, the chip that started the Apple silicon transition.

The chips themselves come with an 8-core CPU — four of which are performance with a larger cache than before. Apple expects 18% better performance Vs power usage results compared to the M1 chips while 10 GPU cores represent a doubling of the previous M1 part. That, in, turn, means 25% improved graphics performance at the same power level as the M1 and 25% improved performance when working at its maximum power output.