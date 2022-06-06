What you need to know
- Apple has announced the new M2 chip.
- The speedy Apple silicon was announced during the WWDC22 opening keynote.
Apple has today announced the next generation of its Apple silicon, with the M2 chip announce during today's WWDC22 event.
The new second-generation hardware comes built on a 5nm manufacturing process and features 20 billion transistors. Apple says we can expect up to 100GB/s of bandwidth which is 50% more than the current M1 chip, the chip that started the Apple silicon transition.
The chips themselves come with an 8-core CPU — four of which are performance with a larger cache than before. Apple expects 18% better performance Vs power usage results compared to the M1 chips while 10 GPU cores represent a doubling of the previous M1 part. That, in, turn, means 25% improved graphics performance at the same power level as the M1 and 25% improved performance when working at its maximum power output.
Video creators will enjoy the ability to handle multiple 4K and 8K streams at once, with a high bandwidth video decoder supporting 8K encoding and decoding.
The first machine to make use of the new M2 chip is the updated MacBook Air, a device that Apple says is its best-selling laptop currently.
Developing story, refresh for more.
Here's everything you need to know about iOS 16
Apple has officially revealed iOS 16. Here are all the details.
These are the massive displays WWDC22 attendees will watch the keynote on
We're now just minutes away from Apple's WWDC22 event kicking off with the opening keynote and we're now seeing photos of how everything will go down for those present at Apple Park.
Apple's AR/VR headset is getting that Hollywood razzle dazzle
Apple's oft-rumored mixed reality headset might or might not get its debut at WWDC22, but we do now have more of an insight into what Apple has been working on. According to a new report, Apple has tapped Hollywood directors to work on developing video content for the product.
Turn your iPad Air 4 into the ultimate machine with a great keyboard case
The iPad Air 4 is already a fantastic device, but you can make it even better and more versatile with a great keyboard case.