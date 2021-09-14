Apple has just unveiled a new iPad with an A13 processor, bringing massive performance boosts across the board to one of Apple's best iPad

A13 is a big upgrade over A12, running 20% faster for things like graphics and processing. That makes it 3x faster than the best-selling Chromebook and 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet.

Not only is A13 good for processing, it also makes the camera much better, improving autofocus and lowlight performance for better selfies. In fact, there's a whole new selfie camera that has 12MP.

The front camera also supports Ultrawide framing and Apple's center stage tech, which will ship as part of iOS 15.

The new display also has True Tone and accessory support for some of Apple's best accessories. That includes previous accessories like the Apple Pencil.

The 64GB model costs just $329 or $299 on education discount. It comes in space grey or silver, there's also a cellular option too!

Unfortunately, Apple hasn't updated the design it seems, so there's still a Home button and Touch ID, it has however dropped the white color from the lineup.

Even better, the new iPad is available to buy today, and will be released next week!

Apple has also revealed a new iPad mini 6 featuring a brand new design that includes USB-C, thinner bezels, Touch ID in the top button like the iPad Air, and a new CPU that brings 40% faster processing.