Apple has announced a new docuseries for Apple TV+ titled "Dear..." which will take an "inventive and cinematic" approach to biographies of iconic figures of society, based on letters written by people whose lives were touched and changed by their work.
An Apple press release states:
Apple TV+ announces new docuseries "Dear…" from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler
Apple today announced "Dear…," a new documentary series executive produced by Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler ("The September Issue," "Untitled Billie Eilish Documentary"). The series will premiere globally this spring on Apple TV+, a new home for the world's most creative storytellers.
Inspired by Apple's groundbreaking "Dear Apple" spots, "Dear…" takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work. The 10-episode series will profile internationally recognized leaders including Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird and more.
The series is executive produced by Cutler alongside Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Jane Cha and Lyle Gamm. Matador Content and Cutler Productions produce the project for Apple.
"Dear…" joins Apple TV+'s slate of series hailing from award-winning storytellers, including the Critics' Choice Award-winning and Golden Globe and SAG Award-nominated series "The Morning Show"; critically acclaimed series "Little America" and "Dickinson"; along with Cinema for Peace Award winner "The Elephant Queen"; as well as upcoming documentary series "Visible: Out on Television" and "Home"; and documentaries "Beastie Boys Story" and "Dads."
Yep, that's right, Apple is making a cinematic biography about Big Bird. There's no indication as to when the series will air, or what stage of production and development it's currently in. However, the concept sounds really interesting and features some very notable figures, so it should hopefully make for pretty decent viewing.
