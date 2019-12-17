What you need to know
- Apple has announced a new docuseries from Wanda Sykes.
- "Visible: Out on Television" will focus on the relationship between the LGBTQ community and television.
- The five-part series will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ on February 14, 2020.
Today, Apple announced a new documentary series called "Visible: Out on Television" through a press release. The five-part documentary series, which is executive produced by Wanda Sykes, is set to premiere exclusively on Apple TV Plus on February 14, 2020.
The documentary series is brought to life by Emmy-nominated filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave as well as Executive Producer Wilson Cruz and is one of a handful of Apple Originals that will release all of its episodes at the same time.
The series will cover how television has impacted American public opinion and how the LGBTQ movement has, in turn, impacted television.
"Visible: Out on Television" investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the docuseries is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lena Waithe. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.
According to Apple, the series will feature interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more.
The series is directed and executive produced by Ryan White, who is best known for his work on "Ask Dr. Ruth", "The Case Against 8", and "The Keepers". Jessica Hargrave, Wilson Cruz, and Wanda Sykes are also credited as Executive Producers for the series.
"Visible: Out of Television" will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ in its entirety on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020.
