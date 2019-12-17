Today, Apple announced a new documentary series called "Visible: Out on Television" through a press release. The five-part documentary series, which is executive produced by Wanda Sykes, is set to premiere exclusively on Apple TV Plus on February 14, 2020.

The documentary series is brought to life by Emmy-nominated filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave as well as Executive Producer Wilson Cruz and is one of a handful of Apple Originals that will release all of its episodes at the same time.

The series will cover how television has impacted American public opinion and how the LGBTQ movement has, in turn, impacted television.