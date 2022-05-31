Apple Arcade has been around since 2019 and regularly introduces new games to the subscription service for Mac and iOS users to enjoy. Among the games coming in June come from well-known franchises or creators. Firstly there's Cooking Mama Cuisine!, Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins, and Air Twister.

The famous frog is back to solve ruins-themed puzzles while sporting a hat and jacket reminiscent of Indiana Jones. The Ancient Salientians left several structures and gadgets behind and it's up to our red-eyed friend to figure them out. there are over 100 stages to get through, but you'll have to keep an eye out for traps and enemies that stand in your way.

The Cooking Mama series made its debut on Nintendo DS in 2006 and has delighted millions of fans ever since with its fun take on kitchen minigames. Where previous games have players choose their recipes at the start, Cooking Mama Cuisine! has players choose which ingredients they want to use, and then the end product is a surprise.

But to make things more interesting, the ingredients available to you change each day, so you'll uncover more options as you continue to play. This game is meant to be fun and as such, you cannot get a "game over", Cooking Mama will be here to offer her praise when you get things right and will help you out when you get things wrong.

From celebrated game designer Yu Suzuki comes a game that pays homage to arcade shooters. Players take on the role of Princess Arch as she soars through the sky shooting at monsters and items that get in her path. Press images show off fanciful locations like skies dappled with floating mushrooms, flying fish pulling houses behind them, and the bones of massive beasts. Play using touch controls or a compatible iPhone controller.

At the end of each round, players will receive a rank based on how well they did. Players score higher if they do things like avoid taking damage, beat more opponents in a single blast, and defeat bosses quickly. Playing also unlocks Stars which can be used to purchase items to improve the Princess's stats. The game also sports a leaderboard so you can show off your achievements and work towards being the best.

Suzuki is well known for his contribution to several classic games including the Shenmue series and Space Harrier. If you're a fan of classic arcade games then you really ought to check out Air Twister.

