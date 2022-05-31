Cooking Mama CuisineSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple Arcade is a video game service that is available to Mac and iOS users via subscription.
  • New games come to the subscription service regularly.
  • June games include Cooking Mama Cuisine!, Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins, and Air Twister.

Apple Arcade has been around since 2019 and regularly introduces new games to the subscription service for Mac and iOS users to enjoy. Among the games coming in June come from well-known franchises or creators. Firstly there's Cooking Mama Cuisine!, Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins, and Air Twister.

Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins (June 3)

Frogger And The Rumbling Ruins AxolotlSource: Konami

The famous frog is back to solve ruins-themed puzzles while sporting a hat and jacket reminiscent of Indiana Jones. The Ancient Salientians left several structures and gadgets behind and it's up to our red-eyed friend to figure them out. there are over 100 stages to get through, but you'll have to keep an eye out for traps and enemies that stand in your way.

Cooking Mama Cuisine! (June 17)

Cooking Mama Cuisinesoy Milk PancakesSource: Office Create Corp.

The Cooking Mama series made its debut on Nintendo DS in 2006 and has delighted millions of fans ever since with its fun take on kitchen minigames. Where previous games have players choose their recipes at the start, Cooking Mama Cuisine! has players choose which ingredients they want to use, and then the end product is a surprise.

Cooking Mama Cuisine Cutting TomatoesCooking Mama Cuisine Choose IngredientsSource: Office Create Corp.

But to make things more interesting, the ingredients available to you change each day, so you'll uncover more options as you continue to play. This game is meant to be fun and as such, you cannot get a "game over", Cooking Mama will be here to offer her praise when you get things right and will help you out when you get things wrong.

Air Twister (June 24)

Air TwisterSource: Yu Suzuki

From celebrated game designer Yu Suzuki comes a game that pays homage to arcade shooters. Players take on the role of Princess Arch as she soars through the sky shooting at monsters and items that get in her path. Press images show off fanciful locations like skies dappled with floating mushrooms, flying fish pulling houses behind them, and the bones of massive beasts. Play using touch controls or a compatible iPhone controller.

At the end of each round, players will receive a rank based on how well they did. Players score higher if they do things like avoid taking damage, beat more opponents in a single blast, and defeat bosses quickly. Playing also unlocks Stars which can be used to purchase items to improve the Princess's stats. The game also sports a leaderboard so you can show off your achievements and work towards being the best.

Suzuki is well known for his contribution to several classic games including the Shenmue series and Space Harrier. If you're a fan of classic arcade games then you really ought to check out Air Twister.

Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ (June 10)

Jigsaw Puzzle MonopolySource: MobilityWare

Also coming to Apple Arcade is an iOS gaming favorite, Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+. This relaxing game features over 29,000 puzzles featuring characters from several brands including Disney and Hasbro. You can make gameplay more interesting by choosing the sizes of the pieces and getting hints to help you complete the image.

Game on!

Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade

Unlimited games, one price

Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.