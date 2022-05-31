What you need to know
- Apple Arcade is a video game service that is available to Mac and iOS users via subscription.
- New games come to the subscription service regularly.
- June games include Cooking Mama Cuisine!, Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins, and Air Twister.
Apple Arcade has been around since 2019 and regularly introduces new games to the subscription service for Mac and iOS users to enjoy. Among the games coming in June come from well-known franchises or creators. Firstly there's Cooking Mama Cuisine!, Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins, and Air Twister.
Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins (June 3)
The famous frog is back to solve ruins-themed puzzles while sporting a hat and jacket reminiscent of Indiana Jones. The Ancient Salientians left several structures and gadgets behind and it's up to our red-eyed friend to figure them out. there are over 100 stages to get through, but you'll have to keep an eye out for traps and enemies that stand in your way.
Cooking Mama Cuisine! (June 17)
The Cooking Mama series made its debut on Nintendo DS in 2006 and has delighted millions of fans ever since with its fun take on kitchen minigames. Where previous games have players choose their recipes at the start, Cooking Mama Cuisine! has players choose which ingredients they want to use, and then the end product is a surprise.
But to make things more interesting, the ingredients available to you change each day, so you'll uncover more options as you continue to play. This game is meant to be fun and as such, you cannot get a "game over", Cooking Mama will be here to offer her praise when you get things right and will help you out when you get things wrong.
Air Twister (June 24)
From celebrated game designer Yu Suzuki comes a game that pays homage to arcade shooters. Players take on the role of Princess Arch as she soars through the sky shooting at monsters and items that get in her path. Press images show off fanciful locations like skies dappled with floating mushrooms, flying fish pulling houses behind them, and the bones of massive beasts. Play using touch controls or a compatible iPhone controller.
At the end of each round, players will receive a rank based on how well they did. Players score higher if they do things like avoid taking damage, beat more opponents in a single blast, and defeat bosses quickly. Playing also unlocks Stars which can be used to purchase items to improve the Princess's stats. The game also sports a leaderboard so you can show off your achievements and work towards being the best.
Suzuki is well known for his contribution to several classic games including the Shenmue series and Space Harrier. If you're a fan of classic arcade games then you really ought to check out Air Twister.
Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+ (June 10)
Also coming to Apple Arcade is an iOS gaming favorite, Jigsaw Puzzle by MobilityWare+. This relaxing game features over 29,000 puzzles featuring characters from several brands including Disney and Hasbro. You can make gameplay more interesting by choosing the sizes of the pieces and getting hints to help you complete the image.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: [U] by UAG DOT Silicone Strap for Apple Watch is tough but fun
Looking for a tough and rugged Apple Watch band that comes in some fun colors? Check out Urban Armor Gear's silicone band.
Prehistoric Planet proves a streaming favorite for Apple TV+ and viewers
Apple TV+ has been promoting its new Prehistoric Planet docuseries hard, and it looks like it might have paid off. According to new data shared with iMore, the show found itself as the fifth most popular show in the world of streaming last week.
Kingdom Hearts' music sets the complicated tone for the entire series
Kingdom Hearts' music perfectly encapsulates the theme of duality present throughout the series. In so doing, it helps us understand the mixture of happiness and sadness that exists in us all.
Shoot 'em up with these great titles on Apple Arcade
Sometimes you just want to shoot the baddies, and these Apple Arcade games will let you do just that!