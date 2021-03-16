Popular Apple Arcade RPG Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon has received a big new update that includes, among other things, a new Character Progression system that uses XP and levels to unlock new skills.

Developer Cornfox & Brothers says it's been looking at gamer feedback and making changes based on what it's been told. The result is a lengthy list of changes headed by that new Character Progression system. But there's a lot more going on in here beyond that.