What you need to know
- Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon has been updated with a new Character Progression system and more.
- An improved onboarding system has been added as well.
Popular Apple Arcade RPG Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon has received a big new update that includes, among other things, a new Character Progression system that uses XP and levels to unlock new skills.
Developer Cornfox & Brothers says it's been looking at gamer feedback and making changes based on what it's been told. The result is a lengthy list of changes headed by that new Character Progression system. But there's a lot more going on in here beyond that.
The full rundown of improvements in this latest update includes:
- A brand new Character Progression system – gain XPs and conquer each hero's Skill Path!
- Skill Paths unlock each Character's latent potential and include absorbing damage, increasing reach and knockback effects, immunities, new upgraded attacks, and much more. Make your heroes faster, stronger, and more awesome as you negotiate each new floor of the dungeon
- Heroes' Traits are now explained in the Skill Path screen
- Better onboarding – Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon now has a welcoming introductory level and is overall a better experience for first-time players
- A new tab-based format for the menus: now everything has its tab, and all the essential info are at your fingertips
- On-screen instructions for joining local multiplayer games, enhanced by a revamped Character selection screen
- New level tiles and named dungeon floors make for more distinct challenges while adding lore details
- Easy mode added
- Enter the Skeleton Mage enemy!
- Want to know what something does before buying? – Shops now have item descriptions!
- Four new music tracks added
- Death is now more forgiving, and the Game Over screen includes juicy bits of lore
- UI tweaks and balance improvements all across the board
The new update is available via the App Store now and is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. You'll need an Apple Arcade subscription to take this in and at $4.99 per month it's well worth it.
You can play the latest Apple Arcade games on the best Apple TV hardware around right now.
