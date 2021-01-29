The latest arrival on Apple Arcade, Populus Run by FIFTYTWO, is a strange twist on the popular endless runner genre. Gamers must try to traverse a course while avoiding obstacles, but there's a twist – instead of controlling one person, they'll have to control a whole bunch of them.

To win, gamers simply need to have at least one of their people left when they reach the end of the course. But they'll need to avoid flying food and all sorts of obstacles to do it.