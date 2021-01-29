What you need to know
- Populus Run is the latest game to land on Apple Arcade.
The latest arrival on Apple Arcade, Populus Run by FIFTYTWO, is a strange twist on the popular endless runner genre. Gamers must try to traverse a course while avoiding obstacles, but there's a twist – instead of controlling one person, they'll have to control a whole bunch of them.
To win, gamers simply need to have at least one of their people left when they reach the end of the course. But they'll need to avoid flying food and all sorts of obstacles to do it.
In this unconventional running game, players control a group of people confronting crazy obstacles with the objective of finishing the course with at least one runner. Players can collect additional people who stand in their way as they dash towards the finish line but they'll have to dodge giant fast food, slide down waterpark pipes and battle rapper bosses to claim victory.
Populus Run is free for all Apple Arcade subscribers. A subscription runs at $4.99 per month unless you're an Apple One subscriber, in which case it's included in your bundle.
You can download Populus Run from the App Store now.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
'Concerned' Hyundai executives 'divided' over Apple Car partnership
Executives at Hyundai are said to be concerned and divided over the prospect of Apple Car, with many worried they could become a contract manufacturer for Apple.
You can now move chat history from apps like WhatsApp to Telegram
A new Telegram update that brought importing chats from WhatsApp has been pulled, as the feature may still be in development.
CASETiFY and NBA partner to create some gorgeous new accessories
CASETiFY has a history of working with brands to create new lines and the NBA is the latest to get in on the act.
These Nintendo Switch games are absolutely beautiful and unique
Looking for some visually pleasing games for your Nintendo Switch? Here are some must-haves that offer both eye candy and a challenge.