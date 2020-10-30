What you need to know
- South of the Circle is a narrative adventure game.
- It's from the BAFTA-winning people at State of Play.
- You can download it via Apple Arcade and the App Store now.
South of the Circle, the narrative adventure game from the BAFTA-winning people at State of Play is now available for download from the App Store via Apple Arcade.
The new game features some pretty big names including Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (Belgravia), and Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones).
South of the Circle is a narrative adventure set in the 1960s during the Cold War and follows the game's protaganist, Peter, a Cambridge academic who finds himself marooned on Antartica after a plane crash. Fighting for survival, Peter's past begins to intrude and blend with the present. As both strands build to a tense conclusion, Peter must face the troubling truth of a decision he made in the past. Only now does he realize it has trapped him here, physically and mentally. State of Play's lovingly crafted South of the Circle is founded upon years of research that brings a unique level of depth to the game including a team visit to Antarctica to gather research material, create sketches, take photographs, and hand-make prints - with a striking art style inspired by mid-century screen printing.
You can download South of the Circle from the App Store now. It's free, so long as you're an Apple Arcade – or Apple One – subscriber.
