Apple's annual Back to School promotion is now available in the UK, offering students gift cards of up to £120 with the purchase of some Macs and iPads.

The promotion runs from July 14 through September 26. During that time, current and newly accepted college and university students, as well as their parents, staff, teachers, and lecturers can buy certain iPads and Macs with an education discount and will receive a free gift card to go with them.

Students also get 20% off AppleCare, and a free month of both Apple Music and Apple TV+, available for just £5.99 for both thereafter.

With Apple's education pricing, you can get a new iPad Air for just £526, or an M1 iPad Pro (2021) for £711.

Apple's new M2 MacBook Air starts at £1,149, while the new MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022) is £1,249.

The 24-inch iMac is also included in the deal starting at £1,124 and is a great option if you don't need portability. All of these products also come with free delivery if you buy them online.

You can take advantage of Back to School in the UK from now until September 26 at Apple's online education store or in any UK Apple Store.

Apple is also offering free hands-on sessions through Today at Apple for students in the UK where you can learn skills like making presentations and taking smarter study notes, as well as pick up productivity tips for studying.