  • Apple is removing the iPod touch product page from its website.
  • The page is no longer available in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and more.
  • Going to the URL now redirects visitors to the Apple Support website.

The iPod touch is taking another step into the history books.

Spotted by MacRumors, Apple has started to remove the iPod touch product page from its website. According to the report, the page is no longer available in Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and a number of other countries. The URL will now redirect visitors to the Apple Support website.

It is no longer possible to access the iPod touch's product page on Apple's website in countries such as Canada, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, and many others. The page is still live in some countries, including the United States, but inventory is either sold out or very limited.

Apple had already relegated the iPod touch to the footer of its website following a redesign last year, and the device being removed entirely now in some countries signals that the end is near for the last iPod model in Apple's history.

If you missed out on buying the iPod touch before it sold out on Apple's website, you might still be able to find a model at a third-party retailer or, of course, on the used market.

In the press release from when Apple announced that the iPod was being officially discontinued, the company recommended the iPhone and Apple Watch as alternatives for those looking to purchase the device.

