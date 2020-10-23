Apple is on the receiving end of another lawsuit relating to the App Store, this time filed n the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut. This isn't a disgruntled developer or former employee, though. This time, it's someone who spent more than $3,000 on in-app purchases and wants Apple to foot the bill.

According to a AppleInsider report, Karen Workman downloaded the Jackpot Mania app and "began purchasing coins through the app so he/she could continue to play for a chance to win free coins that would enable him/her to enjoy the game(s) for a longer period of time."

While gambling apps are banned from the App Store, the suit claims that these in-app purchases are the same thing, according to the report.

Although gambling apps are banned on the App Store, the complaint argues that apps with in-game currency still fall under the "gambling" category because users "have the ability to win and therefore acquire more playing time." Furthermore, it argues that credits which are "recorded and allow one to extend play" are a thing of value. "The apps at issue record credits and allow the player to save them up and play later," the complaint reads, before accusing the App Store of hosting apps that violate Connecticut's gambling statutes.

"Apple is not some minor or incidental participant in these illegal gambling games. It is the principal promoter and facilitator of the illegal activity. Apple maintains dictatorial control over what apps can be downloaded from the App Store, and the payment method to purchase in-app items," the suit goes on to say in an attempt to suggest Apple is at fault for anything that happens after an app is downloaded from its store.

On top of all that, the lawsuit is seeking class-action status because of course it is.