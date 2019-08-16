Apple is being sued by two customers who argue that when they signed up for iCloud services, it did not properly disclose that their information could be stored on third-party cloud services. Thereby, it commited breach of contract, false advertising and violated California's Unfair Competition Law.

First reported by ZDNet, the suit was filed by Apple users Andrea M. Williams and James Stewart, who have been using iCloud services since 2015, in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

Apple initially only mentions that "When iCloud is enabled, your content will be automatically sent to and stored by Apple." However, upon further inspection of the iOS security guide, Apple confirms that it does use Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform alongside its own servers to store encrypted chunks of the files.

Here's what the complaint argues: