No matter how you look at it, Apple and Disney are always in the news. But what if one of them bought the other? According to a new rumor going around, this may not be as impossible as we think.

Earlier today, we reported about this outrageous rumor that Apple could be considering buying Disney, because coronavirus (like everything these days), according to one analyst. The reasoning for this speculation is because Disney shares have slid 34 percent since the start of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, though Apple's isn't doing much better either (it's down about 21 percent). But since the market is in such a volatile state right now, the analyst believes Apple could take advantage of that to buy Disney, which could be the boost that Apple TV+ actually needs.

Honestly, this rumor seems a little far-fetched to me, because the entire world seems to be in panic-mode right now, and the news is changing by the hour each day, it seems. It also seems to have just come out of nowhere, but then again, it seems everything came out of nowhere since this pandemic started. I suppose it is possible though, since Apple has about $107B in cash and securities, while Disney's market cap is about $165B.

If this does happen, I think it would be the boost that the Apple TV+ service needs. Right now, even though there is some good shows on TV+ (The Morning Show is one of my favs), it's still a service that isn't talked about much compared to the other streaming champs, like Netflix, Hulu, and even Disney+. Though, I'm not sure how Disney could give TV+ a boost, considering Disney has Disney+ to run as well — perhaps some content can be shared across both, or maybe there could be exclusives that are only on TV+. Or maybe TV+ and Disney+ just merge together and become a single service — there are a few possibilities with this, though I'm honestly not sure how successful any of them would be.

Still, I think the rumor is a little unlikely, to be honest, but it would be nice to see Disney stuff on Apple TV+ at some point, or even vice versa. I'll just take this with a grain of salt for now, considering how volatile everything else in the world seems to be at the moment.