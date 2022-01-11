Apple has stopped selling the Beddit Sleep Monitor in some of its Apple Stores around the world including at home in the United States. The move further heightens expectations that Apple will roll more sleep functionality into the Apple Watch, potentially with the anticipated release of Apple Watch Series 8 later this year.

Apple bought the Beddit company five years ago but as 9to5Mac first spotted, it no longer sells the sleep tracking accessory in its stores. It's possible that buyers may find some of the trackers lurking at online stores or third-party retailers but it seems Apple has finally pulled the plug.

While the Beddit app is still in the App Store and existing users should be able to continue to use it without issue, it won't work without the accessory that needs to be placed beneath a user's mattress. It isn't known whether, if indeed more sleep tracking is coming to Apple Watch, Apple will require a similar accessory to be used in the future.

Apple already includes some form of sleep tracking with Apple Watch but it isn't as capable as even some of the third-party apps that are sold in the App Store. An accessory like that sold by Beddit is perhaps the best way to collect valuable sleep date, but it's something Apple can't rely on people buying. Wearing an Apple Watch overnight is perhaps the best way to get people into sleep tracking, if at all.

Still not sold? These are the best sleep trackers you can buy today.