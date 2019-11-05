Most modern cars come with some sort of interior lighting setup these days, and it all looks rather lovely. But Apple has been granted a new patent that would take things to a whole new level. According to Apple Insider the patent could lead to car doors and seats that can be illuminated to act as button labels or instructions.

The patent was granted today and is titled "Lighting systems of vehicle seats," which seems pretty self explanatory. But how it all works? Not so much.

According to the report it's possible Apple could use LEDs or OLEDs to light fibers within a structure, such as a seat or door panel. Special lighting ducts could be used to transport the light where it needs to be, with the light source hidden away.