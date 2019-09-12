What you need to know
- Walgreens is joining the Apple Cards rewards program.
- Purchases made at Walgreens stores, its app and online store will give Apple Card users 3% Daily Cash.
- The partnership will begin September 13.
The latest partner to join the Apple Card rewards program is Walgreens and its Duane Reade pharmacies. Purchases made at the pharmacy locations will now receive 3% Daily Cash when they use the Apple Card.
Walgreens made the announcement today, making it the only retail pharmacy that offers Apple Card Daily Cash. The main perk of Daily Cash is that Apple Card users receive it right after a purchase is made, no need to wait. The cashback will also apply to purchases made through the Walgreens app and website.
"We know our customers love Apple Pay and they're looking for convenient ways to shop and pay for their purchases at Walgreens. We're pleased to offer a higher level of Daily Cash on Apple Card for even better value on daily essentials, medicines and prescriptions," said Joe Hartsig, chief merchandising officer, Walgreens.
Additionally, Walgreens is also expanding the number of stores that offer Apple accessories such as Lightning cables, EarPods, and iPhone cases to 2,600 stores nationwide.
The perks for Apple Card users continues to grow steadily. So far, Apple Card users receive 3% Daily Cash on purchases made through Apple's retail, online and app store along with Uber and Uber Eats. With Walgreens into the mix, the 3% Daily Cash benefit is starting to get fleshed out more.
Apple Card users can begin receiving 3% Daily Cash at Walgreens locations starting September 13.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.