The latest partner to join the Apple Card rewards program is Walgreens and its Duane Reade pharmacies. Purchases made at the pharmacy locations will now receive 3% Daily Cash when they use the Apple Card.

Walgreens made the announcement today, making it the only retail pharmacy that offers Apple Card Daily Cash. The main perk of Daily Cash is that Apple Card users receive it right after a purchase is made, no need to wait. The cashback will also apply to purchases made through the Walgreens app and website.