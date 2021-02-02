As reported by iPhoneInCanada, Apple has gotten two trademark applications approved by the Canadian government. The trademarks are specifically for 'Apple Card' and 'Apple Cash', sparking rumors that both services could be coming to the country.

Apple applied for the trademark 'Apple Card' and 'Apple Cash' back in July 2019, and recent action history shows both were approved on January 25, 2021, iPhone in Canada can confirm. Apple Inc. is listed as the applicant, with the filings completed by agent Baker & McKenzie LLP.

The outlet notes that Apple Cash, which lets users sent money to each other using Siri and the Messages app, could impact financial services like Interac e-Transfers in Canada.