  • Apple has received approvals for 'Apple Cash' and 'Apple Card' trademarks in Canada.

As reported by iPhoneInCanada, Apple has gotten two trademark applications approved by the Canadian government. The trademarks are specifically for 'Apple Card' and 'Apple Cash', sparking rumors that both services could be coming to the country.

Apple applied for the trademark 'Apple Card' and 'Apple Cash' back in July 2019, and recent action history shows both were approved on January 25, 2021, iPhone in Canada can confirm. Apple Inc. is listed as the applicant, with the filings completed by agent Baker & McKenzie LLP.

The outlet notes that Apple Cash, which lets users sent money to each other using Siri and the Messages app, could impact financial services like Interac e-Transfers in Canada.

As for Apple Cash, launched in the U.S. back in late 2017, it allows iPhone users to easily send and receive money with your debit card via Apple Pay, right within iMessage or by using Siri. Essentially, if Apple Cash were to launch in Canada, say good bye to sending Interac e-Transfers.

Apple Card is still only available in the United States and has remained mostly unchanged in the last year, but code in the iOS 14.5 beta points to a couple of updates. Part of the code points to an 'Apple Card Family' feature that could bring multi-user accounts to the credit card. There are also hints of new financial health features coming to the Wallet app.

It is still unclear if Apple Card or Apple Cash will actually launch in Canada, but Apple securing the trademarks are certainly a positive sign for those who wish to get in on what users in the United States have been enjoying.