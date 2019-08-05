Apple on Monday began rolling out Apple Card, although right now it's available on a very limited basis. The Apple Card's arrival comes just days after the user agreement was posted online.

If you go to wallet.apple.com, there's a new landing page that explains how to apple; the process is quick and painless, but you'll need an invite to the Apple Card Preview to apply.

There are a few things you need to know before applying, according to Apple:

You are a US citizen or lawful resident at least 18 years of age or older.

Make sure you're on the latest version of iOS.

Applying for Apple Card requires an iPhone that can use Apple Pay.

Apple also includes a video on the landing page demonstrating how easy it is to apply for Apple Card.

Announced earlier this year, Apple Card promises to be a "new kind of credit card" with an emphasis on "simplicity, transparency, and privacy." It offers Daily Cash, no fees, and a system that encourages users to pay less interest.

Apple CEO Tim Cook previously confirmed Apple Card would launch this month on a limited basis before rolling out more widely later this year.