What you need to know
- You can now apply for Apple Card—but you need an invite.
- You can apply straight from your iPhone using the Wallet app.
- You must be a US citizen or a lawful resident at least 18 years of age or later to apply.
Apple on Monday began rolling out Apple Card, although right now it's available on a very limited basis. The Apple Card's arrival comes just days after the user agreement was posted online.
If you go to wallet.apple.com, there's a new landing page that explains how to apple; the process is quick and painless, but you'll need an invite to the Apple Card Preview to apply.
There are a few things you need to know before applying, according to Apple:
- Make sure you're on the latest version of iOS.
- Applying for Apple Card requires an iPhone that can use Apple Pay.
Apple also includes a video on the landing page demonstrating how easy it is to apply for Apple Card.
Announced earlier this year, Apple Card promises to be a "new kind of credit card" with an emphasis on "simplicity, transparency, and privacy." It offers Daily Cash, no fees, and a system that encourages users to pay less interest.
Apple CEO Tim Cook previously confirmed Apple Card would launch this month on a limited basis before rolling out more widely later this year.
