A report suggests that several Apple Card users are seeing their interest rates dropping from 12.49% to 10.99%.

According to MacRumors:

Following two interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in March, the Apple Card's base APR has now decreased from 12.49 percent to 10.99 percent for some cardholders, including MacRumors reader Zed and others on Reddit. This is at least the third time that the Apple Card's APR range has been lowered since the credit card launched in August 2019.

Apple has also recently stated that Apple Cardholders will be able to defer their April payments without interest due to the coronavirus pandemic, having done the same thing in March. from that report:

If you're an Apple Cardholder and need some assistance with your April payment because of the COVID-19 situation, then you're in luck. Just as Apple and Goldman Sachs did in the month of March, you'll be able to opt-in to the Apple Card Customer Assistance Program for April. The goal of the Customer Assistance Program is to offer financial help to those who have been affected by economic disruption from COVID-19. In order to opt-in for assistance, you will need to send a message to an Apple Card support representative. This is done through the Wallet app (tap on your Apple Card, then select the "..." button, and then tap Message)

Apple's Card support document, last updated April 1, 2020, still states the following: