A major draw of the Apple Card is the fact that it's really easy to manage. Through the Wallet app, customers get a transparent breakdown of their latest transactions, account balance, and tools that encourage users to pay less in interest. Unfortunately, things become a little more complicated when Apple Card users lose their iPhone.

Because there's no online portal, paying off an account balance can be a hassle, as noted by BuzzFeed News, which spoke to an Apple customer service rep about what to do if an Apple Card user loses their iPhone.