What you need to know
- Apple Card users who lose their iPhone have few options for paying their bill.
- Apple says account can also be managed through iPad.
- Your other option is to contact an Apple Card specialist and give them your info.
A major draw of the Apple Card is the fact that it's really easy to manage. Through the Wallet app, customers get a transparent breakdown of their latest transactions, account balance, and tools that encourage users to pay less in interest. Unfortunately, things become a little more complicated when Apple Card users lose their iPhone.
Because there's no online portal, paying off an account balance can be a hassle, as noted by BuzzFeed News, which spoke to an Apple customer service rep about what to do if an Apple Card user loses their iPhone.
According to Apple Support, your options are: 1. Use an iPad or other iOS device to access the Wallet app, or 2. Call Apple Support (not, presumably, with the phone you just lost) and a representative will connect you to an Apple Card specialist at Goldman Sachs, Apple's bank partner. You'll need your full name, date of birth, last four digits of your Social Security number, and the phone number associated with your account to make a payment over the phone.
Losing an iPhone is never an ideal situation, but the stakes are even higher for Apple Card users. All iPhone owners—regardless if they're an Apple Card user—should turn on Find My iPhone to help locate a lost iPhone. Apple also recommends setting up scheduled payments through the Wallet app.
It's unclear if Apple Card will offer an online portal for payments in the future, but perhaps we'll see something as more users are invited to participate in Apple Card's limited rollout.