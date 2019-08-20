After a brief, invitation-only test run earlier this month, Apple Card is now available to all U.S. residents with U.S. bank accounts — who meet the credit and other eligibility requirements, of course.

"We're thrilled with the overwhelming interest in Apple Card and its positive reception," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay. "Customers have told us they love Apple Card's simplicity and how it gives them a better view of their spending."

Apple's also announcing the first new partners to participate in the top-level 3% Daily Cash-back tier:

Apple Card is extending 3 percent Daily Cash to more merchants and apps. Starting today, customers will receive 3 percent Daily Cash when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay for Uber and Uber Eats.4 Customers can request a ride through Uber in more than 700 cities across the globe and order a meal through Uber Eats in more than 500 cities around the world. Apple Card will continue to add more popular merchants and apps in the coming months.

That Apple is extending this Daily Cash-back tier to other merchants is bigger news than Uber and Uber Eats alone signing up. Apple has some of the best customers in the business — and by that, I mean people willing to pay, and often pay a premium, for the goods and services they believe benefit them. Getting first-class access to those often very loyal customers could be valuable enough for many more companies to jump on board the 3% train.

At least that's my hope and dream. And I'm betting Apple's as well.

Hey, Lego, you seeing this?

Let me know if you apply starting today, how it goes, and who you want to see next on the 3%.