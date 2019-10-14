Keeping credit card users safe isn't an easy job, something Apple Card partner Goldman Sachs should already know. But now Apple is learning it, too. We've already heard of someone having their titanium Apple Card cloned, but now someone else has been a victim of fraud. But they've never used their card, so it can't have been skimmed.

Normally when a credit card is cloned it's because it was skimmed during a payment. If you give your card to someone and they take it out of sight, they could be skimming it. Not every time, obviously, but that's how easily it can happen. Once they have your card details they create a cloned card and go to town using it.

But 9to5Mac has heard of someone who has experienced fraud despite having never used their physical card. Which means it can't have been skimmed. So how did someone get his card details?

The story goes that the person found an Apple Card trasnsaction from Chicago, despite him living on the West Coast. So again, how did someone get his card details?

When the card owner asked Apple (it's possible he was forwarded to a Goldman Sachs representative) the respose was one of confusion rather than being able to offer any answers.