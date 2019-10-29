Held at the Josie Robertson Plaza and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, attendees included Jennifer Aniston, Tim Cook and Reese Witherspoon.

Apple has celebrated the global premiere of 'The Morning Show' in New York City.

"The Morning Show" explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, "The Morning Show" is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Apple has also confirmed that 3 episodes of the show will be available on Apple TV+ as of launch day, November 1. In a similar pattern to For All Mankind, new episodes will be rolled out weekly after that.

Whilst we don't have long to wait to form our own opinions of all of Apple TV+'s new offerings, initial reviews of 'The Morning Show' have not been kind. One outlet described it as "a painful belly flop." You can see the full roundup of all the reviews here.

Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 a month, and can be viewed on iPhone, iPad, iPod, Mac and Apple TV as well as online at tv.apple.com. Or, if you purchase any of those devices you'll get a year's subscription free! Apple TV+ and The Morning Show will be available on November 1.

