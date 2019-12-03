What you need to know Apple has announced its first-ever Apple Music Awards.

Apple has announced its first-ever Apple Music Awards, celebrating "the best and boldest" musicians of 2019. Its great news for Billie Eilish, who took a grand-slam Artist, Album and Songwriter of the Year. Apple announced its new awards in a press-release December 3, detailing several awards handed out, as well as the news that Artist of the Year Billie Eilish will be performing live from the Steve-Jobs theatre on December 4.

Introducing the Apple Music Awards, a celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year. The Apple Music Awards honour achievements in music across five distinct categories and winners are chosen through a process that reflects the service's editorial perspective, combined with what customers around the world are loving most.