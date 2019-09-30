Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Germany for Oktoberfest and during an interview with Bild he said that the company hopes to be able to take Apple Card international – including to Germany.

Apple Card is currently only available in the United States and while those outside the country had hoped that the credit card would launch internationally, information is thin on the ground. Confirmation from Cook that plans are in motion is good news, although he did add that it will take time due to all of the red tape that stands in the way.

While in Germany Cool took the opportunity to meet with Karim Morsy of developer Algoriddim, maker of Djay.