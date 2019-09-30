What you need to know
- Tim Cook is in Germany for Oktoberfest.
- He told Bild that Apple wants Apple Card to go international.
- He also visited an App developer and chip team.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Germany for Oktoberfest and during an interview with Bild he said that the company hopes to be able to take Apple Card international – including to Germany.
Apple Card is currently only available in the United States and while those outside the country had hoped that the credit card would launch internationally, information is thin on the ground. Confirmation from Cook that plans are in motion is good news, although he did add that it will take time due to all of the red tape that stands in the way.
While in Germany Cool took the opportunity to meet with Karim Morsy of developer Algoriddim, maker of Djay.
From an Apple intern to a developer success story! Wonderful to see how Karim Morsy and @Algoriddim are making DJing accessible to everyone. Thanks for a great visit! 🎶 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/eUCBdjWrJO— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2019
Cook also visited the Bavarian Design Center team which is responsible for some of the huge battery life improvements found in iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Among the many things our Bavarian Design Center team works on are the silicon chips that improve battery life. Thanks to our teams here in Munich for their superb engineering and attention to detail. Macht weiter so mit Euer großartigen Arbeit! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/JZT0vVCdTb— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 30, 2019
But without doubt the best tweet we can leave you with includes a photo of Cook with a huge beer stein.
Prost from Oktoberfest! It’s great to be in Munich! 🍺🎡🥨 pic.twitter.com/vu7cciKPj9— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2019
"Hey Siri, show me what living your best life looks like."