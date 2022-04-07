Apple's iOS 15.5 beta is now in the hands of developers and public beta testers alike and it appears that it has some of the underpinnings required for the unannounced Apple Classical app.

Set to be the fruit of the Primephonic buyout from last year, the Apple Classical app will play host to classical music rather than it being built into the standard Apple Music app. Details are still sparse and the app isn't yet available, but the first iOS 15.5 beta does have references to it in internal files, as MacRumors reports.