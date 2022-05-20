Following reports earlier this month that credit and debit cards no longer worked for apps and subscriptions and India, Apple has now confirmed that it will no longer accept either payment method in order to comply with new government regulations.

Economic Times reports Friday that Apple has indeed stopped accepting both debit and credit card payments for in-app purchases and subscriptions on devices like the iPhone 13 and its other best iPhones. Furthermore, neither can be used to pay for Apple services like Apple Music or Apple TV+.

"In light of upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, starting June 1, credit and debit cards can no longer be used for purchases or subscriptions on the App Store or other Apple services," the company said.

Apple has also confirmed that it will no longer store card information from Indian users on file.

To continue using app subscriptions and IAPs, users will have to use either UPI or net banking to load up their Apple Wallet or ID with a set amount of cash to pay for apps, with Apple confirming subscriptions will continue as long as there is a sufficient balance. From Apple in April: