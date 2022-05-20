What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed an end to credit and debit card payments for apps and subscriptions in India.
- Users can now only use Unified Payments Interface and net banking transactions for in-app purchases.
- The move is to comply with Reserve Bank of India regulations which take effect from June 1.
Following reports earlier this month that credit and debit cards no longer worked for apps and subscriptions and India, Apple has now confirmed that it will no longer accept either payment method in order to comply with new government regulations.
Economic Times reports Friday that Apple has indeed stopped accepting both debit and credit card payments for in-app purchases and subscriptions on devices like the iPhone 13 and its other best iPhones. Furthermore, neither can be used to pay for Apple services like Apple Music or Apple TV+.
"In light of upcoming Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, starting June 1, credit and debit cards can no longer be used for purchases or subscriptions on the App Store or other Apple services," the company said.
Apple has also confirmed that it will no longer store card information from Indian users on file.
To continue using app subscriptions and IAPs, users will have to use either UPI or net banking to load up their Apple Wallet or ID with a set amount of cash to pay for apps, with Apple confirming subscriptions will continue as long as there is a sufficient balance. From Apple in April:
Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers.
To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can pay with your Apple ID balance. You can add to your Apple ID balance using App Store Codes, Net Banking, and UPI.
WandaVision's Matt Shakman to direct some of Apple's Godzilla series
Apple is getting a live-action Godzilla series, and the first two episodes will be directed by Matt Shakman, who helped create Wandavision.
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5 beta for public beta testers
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Review: Is the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar the one for you?
If you're in the market for a new soundbar, it's worth considering Bowers & Wilkins' latest entrant, the Panorama 3.
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.