What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed it has fixed the app launching bug.
- The company informed TechCrunch of the fix on Tuesday.
- They have not given any details as to what caused the issue.
Earlier today, it was reported that many iPhone and iPad users were seeing tons of app updates come through on their devices without much explanation as to why. It was suspected that the updates were a fix to a bug reported last week.
The bug prevented some users from launching their apps. When trying to launch, users would receive an error saying "this app is no longer shared with you. To use it, you must. buy it from the App Store." This authentication bug seems to have affected many users, so Apple was suspected to be working on a fix.
According to TechCrunch, it appears that Apple has confirmed that it has fixed the bug and that all of the app updates were in relation to getting that issue fixed.
"Apple confirmed the issue has been now resolved for all affected customers."
TechCrunch says that Apple has not shared any more information, such as what caused the issue to happen.
"Apple has not shared any additional details about why the problem occurred in the first place, but if you happened to notice a significant increase in-app updates on Sunday, that's why."
If you are still experiencing this issue, check the App Store as there should be an update available for the app you were having a problem with.
