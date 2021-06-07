In addition to a ton of new features for AirPods that Apple announced during its WWDC Keynote earlier today, the company has also confirmed that Spatial Audio for Apple Music is launching today.

The feature brings a whole new dimension of audio to songs that support Dolby Atmos. Rather than listening in stereo and hearing just the left and right audio, Dolby Atmos allows artists to create a surround sound experience with their music.

Apple originally announced the feature in a press release back in May.

Apple is bringing Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos to Apple Music. Dolby Atmos is a revolutionary, immersive audio experience that enables artists to mix music so the sound comes from all around and from above. By default, Apple Music will automatically play Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones with an H1 or W1 chip, as well as the built-in speakers in the latest versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Apple Music will be adding new Dolby Atmos tracks constantly and will be curating a special set of Dolby Atmos playlists to help listeners find the music they love. In addition, albums that are available in Dolby Atmos will have a badge on the detail page for easy discovery.

Spatial Audio is an added benefit to those who subscribe to Apple Music and will be available at no additional cost. The company did not say whether or not it would be rolling out Lossless Audio support today as well, another new feature for Apple Music that it announced back in May.

We've checked some of the artists that Apple mentioned during their keynote and Spatial Audio has not popped up for their music just yet, so it seems that the feature will be gradually rolling out to users throughout the day.