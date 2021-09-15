It looks like tvOS 15 is getting to join the rest of Apple's new software releases.

In a statement to The Verge, Apple confirmed that tvOS 15 would launch aside iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 on Monday, September 20. Unfortunately, SharePlay, which is by far the most exciting features that Apple announced at WWDC21 this year, will not be available when each piece of software releases to customers next week.

tvOS 15 is experiencing a minor but handy update this year. In addition to SharePlay, which will launch at some point after the initial release, the latest version of tvOS adds the ability to set HomePod mini as your default speakers for your Apple TV. In addition, tvOS 15 will support Spatial Audio when you want to watch something on Apple TV but use your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max headphones.

tvOS 15 will launch on Monday, September 20. If you want to ensure you get the most out of the new software, check out our list of the Best Apple TV in 2021.