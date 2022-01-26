If you're a citizen of the earth, you've probably heard about Peloton...probably from someone who has one. The company, which provides a fitness subscription service that integrates with its bike, treadmill, and more, has grown into a premier brand among the wealthy and famous. The service, which features both recorded and live classes with world-class trainers across a range of workout categories, offers some of the most compelling fitness content on the market today. This all sounds like a recipe for a successful company, especially as more and more people skip the traditional gym for at-home fitness options. This especially became the way things trended over the pandemic. However, Peloton has experienced a collapse of its stock over the recent months. From its record high, the stock has dropped by more than 83% and has opened the company up to a potential acquisition. Death by a thousand cuts First, the company faced multiple public setbacks with the death of a child that led to a recall of its treadmill product. The company also has had to deal with multiple popular TV shows like "Billions" that had characters experience heart attacks while on their bike or treadmill: In the Season 6 premiere, as Axe Capital COO Mike Wagner (David Costabile) attempts to keep up with his younger girlfriend in a Peloton class, he suffers a minor heart attack. But unlike Mr. Big, Wags survives — and even makes a reference to "And Just Like That." The scene was written and shot last spring, with Wags' line — "I'm not going out like Mr. Big" — overdubbed in post-production.

All of these things coming together have resulted in some investors starting to call for its CEO to step down and for the company to explore a sale to another technology of fitness company: Blackwells Capital LLC, which has a stake of less than 5%, has called for the departure of CEO and co-founder John Foley and wants Peloton to explore a sale of the business. Peloton could be an attractive acquisition target for larger technology or fitness firms, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg. Here comes...Apple? One of the companies that have continuously been floated as a potential buyer of Peloton is Apple. While this might appear to be a perfect match, I have a feeling that this acquisition, if it occurred, would look a lot different than people who understand the current Peloton product lineup might expect. On one hand, Apple acquiring Peloton makes a lot of sense. The brand that the company has built is an enormous force in the fitness world with customer satisfaction scores that rival Apple. That is a recipe that Apple tends to love - a fantastic, premium product that customers absolutely love.