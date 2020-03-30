With the world sheltering in place right now, we're all trying to figure out what to do to pass the time. Movies, TV, games, workouts, reading ... it's like we just got that extra few hours in the day we've always wanted because we're stuck inside. Apple's team behind the curtain has been busily building up recommendations for great content you can find to help pass the time while you're practicing social distancing. Here's just some of the great curated content Apple is recommending for the whole family.
TV+ for kids
The TV app has a dedicated page for families looking for TV content for kids. Kids can "Pick Your Pals" by choosing such topics as Frozen, Snoopy, Mickey Mouse, Doc McStuffins, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
When you click they click on a Pal, kids can start playing episodes and movies in services you subscribe to, like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. If you don't subscribe to the service it's offered in, you can rent or buy content from iTunes (make sure your little ones aren't able to buy without your permission).
Pal pages also include related movies and TV shows and offer multiple options for how to watch the shows (Disney+, Hulu, or Curiosity Stream, for example).
If you have a subscription to TV+, you can set your kids down in front of their screens with Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter, Helpsters, and coming April 17, Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth.
To access all of this great family-friendly kid's content, just click or tap on the "Kids" tab in the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV (or your smart tv with TV app support).
Music for kids
I know, I know, the last thing you want is to listen to Baby Shark for the 1,000th time today. Here is your salvation. Apple has a page dedicated to kids on Apple Music, so you can ask Siri to play a playlist without worrying about the wrong message getting through.
Apple Music Subscription
Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.
We're talking Kids Dance Parties, Family Road Trips, and more. And, don't forget family-friendly iTunes radio stations like Disney Channel Music and Kids Bop.
All you have to do is ask Siri on any of your musical Apple devices to play a playlist from the Kids section to get the dance party off the ground. If you want to browse through what's available, tap or click on Apple's Kids & Family page in Apple Music.
Video games for kids
Families that play together, stay together. Take some time to bond with your little ones by playing some fun family games together on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. With a subscription to Apple Arcade, up to six family members can play more than 100 games, but where you can really take advantage of the fun is by playing some of them together.
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
Games like Frogger in Toy Town, Pac-Man Party Royale, and LEGO Builder's Journey will put you all in the same immersive games, solving puzzles and beating the clock.
To access Family Games in Apple Arcade, hop on over to the Apple Arcade app and click or tap on "Great Games to Play Together" or "Family Games" under the Arcade Games category.
But wait, there's more!
There are also podcasts, books, audiobooks, fitness programs, and learning websites that can all keep your kids from going stir crazy while sequestered at home.
Apple offers curated podcast topics, divide out by age group.
- Shows for Kids includes a wide variety of topic, curated by age group.
- Get Smart, Stay Smart filters by educational podcasts for kids.
- Stories and Adventures is full of podcasts for storybook time. Have fun and unique stories read to your kids.
Apple has a fantastic list of free books and audiobooks for kids. Keep them occupied with some great reads. Books like The Worst Witch, Minecraft Birth of a Monster, and 49 Excuses for Not Tidying your Bedroom are all free right now.
There are also some iconic titles in audiobook form, like Winnie the Pooh, The Wonderful World of Oz, and The Secret Garden, all free to download and listen to!
Be sure to check out Apple's full list of free kids books and audiobooks.
Free subscriptions for kids
Of course, your little ones' brains and bodies need to stay in shape, even if they don't have to go to school every day. If your school district doesn't yet have a process in place to get remote school going, you can kickstart their eduction, and right now, a lot of developers are offering their services for free.
- Epic! is a kid's learning app with hundreds of educational books, audiobooks, videos, and quizzes that your younglings can access for free until the end of the school year.
- Kahoot! Play & Create Quizzes lets you build your own mini trivia games to play with the kids. You could even let them create quizzes for you to answer. Are you smarter than a 5th grader? You can get the premium version of Kahoot! for free right now.
- Headspace is a meditation app designed to help people find the perfect way to relax, whatever is distracting you. Right now, you can listen to the "Weathering the Storm" meditation program for free. Get the whole family into meditating.
Anything else?
Have you come across any curated collections from Apple that you think families might enjoy? Put them in the comments so we can all share the family fun.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
