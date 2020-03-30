With the world sheltering in place right now, we're all trying to figure out what to do to pass the time. Movies, TV, games, workouts, reading ... it's like we just got that extra few hours in the day we've always wanted because we're stuck inside. Apple's team behind the curtain has been busily building up recommendations for great content you can find to help pass the time while you're practicing social distancing. Here's just some of the great curated content Apple is recommending for the whole family. TV+ for kids The TV app has a dedicated page for families looking for TV content for kids. Kids can "Pick Your Pals" by choosing such topics as Frozen, Snoopy, Mickey Mouse, Doc McStuffins, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more.

Exclusive content Apple TV+ 100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee. With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group. $5 per month at Apple

Apple Music Subscription Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at. Starting at $4.99 a month

We're talking Kids Dance Parties, Family Road Trips, and more. And, don't forget family-friendly iTunes radio stations like Disney Channel Music and Kids Bop. All you have to do is ask Siri on any of your musical Apple devices to play a playlist from the Kids section to get the dance party off the ground. If you want to browse through what's available, tap or click on Apple's Kids & Family page in Apple Music. Video games for kids Families that play together, stay together. Take some time to bond with your little ones by playing some fun family games together on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. With a subscription to Apple Arcade, up to six family members can play more than 100 games, but where you can really take advantage of the fun is by playing some of them together.