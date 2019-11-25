What you need to know
- Apple has debuted a first look featurette of 'Truth Be Told'.
- The featurette introduces us to the cast and crew of the series.
- 'Truth Be Told' is set to debut on Apple TV+ on December 6th.
After releasing a story featurette on 'SEE' just a few days ago, Apple has debuted a new first-look featurette showcasing its upcoming Apple TV Plus drama 'Truth Be Told' which stars Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul.
The video introduces us to the actors and crew behind the series and they collectively give us a background on the story and a preview of what to expect from the show. The series tells the story of Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) who, through the medium of podcasting, reopens a murder case that may have wrongly convicted Warren Cave (Aaron Paul).
Apple describes 'Truth Be Told' as a limited series in the video description, so we can make the assumption that there will only be one season:
Members of the cast and crew of the Apple Original Truth Be Told introduce the new limited series.
When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media, and race.
Truth Be Told is created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and stars Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Michael Beach, Mekhi Phifer, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and Ron Cephas Jones.
'Truth Be Told' is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on December 6, about a week after its first thriller, 'Servant', debuts to the world on Thanksgiving. Apple TV+ is available now and costs $4.99 per month for up to six users when using Family Sharing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's why iMore looks a little different this week
It’s that time of year again: Black Friday! We’re teaming up with the folks at Thrifter once again to become your go-to destination for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Satechi announces new compact, backlit keyboard that includes a number pad
Satechi is known for putting together some gorgeous accessories and it's at it again, this time announcing a full backlit Bluetooth keyboard that's compact despite having a full numpad.
Apple to give $1 to (RED) for Apple Store purchases made with Apple Pay
Apple has confirmed that it will give $1 to (RED) for each and every Apple Store purchase that is made via Apple Pay as we near World AIDS Day.
How to Get MagSafe on your New MacBook Pro
If you feel MagSafe is a life saver that you just can't possibly live without, you may want to consider this USB-C alternative.