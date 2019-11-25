After releasing a story featurette on 'SEE' just a few days ago, Apple has debuted a new first-look featurette showcasing its upcoming Apple TV Plus drama 'Truth Be Told' which stars Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul.

The video introduces us to the actors and crew behind the series and they collectively give us a background on the story and a preview of what to expect from the show. The series tells the story of Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) who, through the medium of podcasting, reopens a murder case that may have wrongly convicted Warren Cave (Aaron Paul).

Apple describes 'Truth Be Told' as a limited series in the video description, so we can make the assumption that there will only be one season: